AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town
-
- From the section Conference
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Woking
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|15
|2
|Bromley
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|6
|5
|14
|3
|Solihull Moors
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|7
|8
|13
|4
|Halifax
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|4
|8
|13
|5
|Maidenhead United
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|4
|6
|13
|6
|Dover
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|7
|2
|12
|7
|Torquay
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|10
|8
|Sutton United
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|7
|2
|9
|9
|Wrexham
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|9
|10
|Barnet
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|9
|11
|Stockport
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|8
|12
|Fylde
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|13
|Yeovil
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|14
|Harrogate
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|15
|Barrow
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|16
|Dag & Red
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|17
|Notts County
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|7
|0
|6
|18
|Boreham Wood
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|8
|0
|5
|19
|Hartlepool
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|20
|Eastleigh
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|21
|Chesterfield
|6
|0
|4
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|4
|22
|Aldershot
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|23
|Chorley
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|15
|-9
|1