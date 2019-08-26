National League
Notts County15:00Chorley
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Chorley

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 3McCrory
  • 4Rose
  • 9Dennis
  • 6O'Brien
  • 5Turner
  • 8Doyle
  • 10Tyson
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 17Bakayogo

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 15Booty
  • 18Graham
  • 23Osborne
  • 28Fitzsimons

Chorley

  • 31Crellin
  • 3Blakeman
  • 4Teague
  • 9Carver
  • 7Newby
  • 5Leather
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 11Newby
  • 12Ross
  • 13Cottrell
  • 16Baines

Substitutes

  • 2Challoner
  • 18Massanka
  • 20Holroyd
  • 21Eccles
  • 24Brickwell
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking6501113815
2Bromley6420116514
3Solihull Moors6411157813
4Halifax6411124813
5Maidenhead United6411104613
6Dover640297212
7Torquay6312910-110
8Sutton United62319729
9Wrexham62318719
10Barnet62317619
11Stockport62228718
12Fylde6222711-48
13Yeovil62136607
14Harrogate6213910-17
15Barrow6213810-27
16Dag & Red6213710-37
17Notts County61327706
18Boreham Wood61238805
19Hartlepool6123610-45
20Eastleigh612337-45
21Chesterfield6042911-24
22Aldershot611448-44
23Chorley6042412-84
24Ebbsfleet6015615-91
View full National League table

