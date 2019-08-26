National League
Maidenhead United15:00Bromley
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Bromley

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Steer
  • 4Ellul
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 8Comley
  • 7Fenelon
  • 14Whitehall
  • 18Akintunde
  • 19Upward
  • 24Massey
  • 28Smile

Substitutes

  • 10Kelly
  • 11Mensah
  • 12Keetch
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 17Landers

Bromley

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Kizzi
  • 13Bush
  • 10Bingham
  • 3Wood
  • 5Okoye
  • 8Raymond
  • 19Hackett-Fairchild
  • 15Klass
  • 11Mekki
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 7Coulson
  • 12Dunne
  • 14Tanner
  • 16Henry
  • 25Rees
Referee:
Scott Jackson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking6501113815
2Bromley6420116514
3Solihull Moors6411157813
4Halifax6411124813
5Maidenhead United6411104613
6Dover640297212
7Torquay6312910-110
8Sutton United62319729
9Wrexham62318719
10Barnet62317619
11Stockport62228718
12Fylde6222711-48
13Yeovil62136607
14Harrogate6213910-17
15Barrow6213810-27
16Dag & Red6213710-37
17Notts County61327706
18Boreham Wood61238805
19Hartlepool6123610-45
20Eastleigh612337-45
21Chesterfield6042911-24
22Aldershot611448-44
23Chorley6042412-84
24Ebbsfleet6015615-91
