Maidenhead United v Bromley
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 3Steer
- 4Ellul
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 8Comley
- 7Fenelon
- 14Whitehall
- 18Akintunde
- 19Upward
- 24Massey
- 28Smile
Substitutes
- 10Kelly
- 11Mensah
- 12Keetch
- 16Sheckleford
- 17Landers
Bromley
- 1Cousins
- 2Kizzi
- 13Bush
- 10Bingham
- 3Wood
- 5Okoye
- 8Raymond
- 19Hackett-Fairchild
- 15Klass
- 11Mekki
- 9Cheek
Substitutes
- 7Coulson
- 12Dunne
- 14Tanner
- 16Henry
- 25Rees
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
Match details to follow.