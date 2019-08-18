Rennes 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Ligue 1 champions PSG suffer shock defeat

Paris St Germain have won one and lost one of their opening two Ligue 1 games, while Rennes have recorded two victories

French champions Paris St-Germain fell to a surprise defeat as they threw away a goal lead and were beaten by Rennes.

Edinson Cavani, who had earlier hit the post, gave PSG the lead when he was gifted the ball by Rennes captain Damien da Silva's misplaced backpass.

PSG, again without Neymar, had a chance to make it 2-0 but Kylian Mbappe also hit the woodwork.

Mbaye Niang's curled finish made it 1-1 before Romain del Castillo headed in a cross from Eduardo Camavinga, 16.

Rennes had a chance to grab a third goal but Jeremy Gelin's header hit the post, with Mbappe and Cavani both missing late chances to make it 2-2.

PSG only lost five Ligue 1 matches in 2018-19 as they won the title by 16 points, while Rennes, who came 10th last season, denied PSG a league and cup double as they beat them on penalties in the final of the French Cup.

Once again, PSG were without Brazil forward Neymar with the world's most expensive player continuing to be the subject of interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.