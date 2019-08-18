Match ends, Rennes 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Rennes 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Ligue 1 champions PSG suffer shock defeat
French champions Paris St-Germain fell to a surprise defeat as they threw away a goal lead and were beaten by Rennes.
Edinson Cavani, who had earlier hit the post, gave PSG the lead when he was gifted the ball by Rennes captain Damien da Silva's misplaced backpass.
PSG, again without Neymar, had a chance to make it 2-0 but Kylian Mbappe also hit the woodwork.
Mbaye Niang's curled finish made it 1-1 before Romain del Castillo headed in a cross from Eduardo Camavinga, 16.
Rennes had a chance to grab a third goal but Jeremy Gelin's header hit the post, with Mbappe and Cavani both missing late chances to make it 2-2.
PSG only lost five Ligue 1 matches in 2018-19 as they won the title by 16 points, while Rennes, who came 10th last season, denied PSG a league and cup double as they beat them on penalties in the final of the French Cup.
Once again, PSG were without Brazil forward Neymar with the world's most expensive player continuing to be the subject of interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Line-ups
Rennes
- 1Salin
- 27Traoré
- 3Da Silva
- 26Gelin
- 15Morel
- 17MaouassaSubstituted forBoeyat 79'minutes
- 14BourigeaudSubstituted forLea Silikiat 77'minutes
- 18Camavinga
- 8Grenier
- 22Del CastilloSubstituted forSiebatcheuat 73'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 11Niang
Substitutes
- 4Nyamsi
- 6Johansson
- 9Siebatcheu
- 12Lea Siliki
- 16Mendy
- 31Boey
- 34Gboho
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12MeunierBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDagbaat 64'minutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 22Diallo
- 14BernatBooked at 67mins
- 6VerrattiBooked at 58mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 23DraxlerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forParedesat 77'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 64'minutes
- 9CavaniBooked at 88mins
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 19Sarabia
- 27Gueye
- 30Bulka
- 31Dagba
- 33Kouassi
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rennes 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Hamari Traoré.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Lea Siliki.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Clément Grenier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Sacha Boey (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Jérémy Morel (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clément Grenier.
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
James Lea Siliki (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes).
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Romain Salin.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Sacha Boey replaces Faitout Maouassa.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. James Lea Siliki replaces Benjamin Bourigeaud.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Jérémy Morel (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Jordan Siebatcheu replaces Romain Del Castillo.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).