Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Kieran Trippier sets up Alvaro Morata winner
England right-back Kieran Trippier assisted Alvaro Morata's winning goal as Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe in their opening La Liga match.
A £20m signing from Tottenham in July, Trippier marked his competitive debut by crossing for Chelsea loanee Morata to head in after 23 minutes.
Morata missed a 56th-minute penalty which resulted from £113m club record signing Joao Felix's weaving run towards goal from deep inside his own half.
Both sides had a man sent off.
Atletico debutant left-back Renan Lodi was dismissed for two bookable offences in two minutes shortly before half-time - just four minutes after Getafe's Jorge Molina Vidal had received a straight red card.
Champions Barcelona were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao on the opening day of the La Liga season on Friday, while Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1 on Saturday.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 12Lodi dos SantosBooked at 42mins
- 5ParteySubstituted forHermosoat 62'minutes
- 6Koke
- 8SaúlBooked at 81mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 73'minutes
- 9Morata
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forLlorenteat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 14Llorente
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 20Machín Pérez
- 22Hermoso
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 12NyomBooked at 77mins
- 2Dakonam
- 4González
- 6CabreraBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
- 22SuárezSubstituted forRodríguezat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Arambarri
- 21FajrBooked at 49mins
- 15Cucurella
- 19MolinaBooked at 38mins
- 7MataSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 5Bergara
- 8Portillo
- 9Rodríguez
- 10Gallego Puigsech
- 14García
- 16Etxeita
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 55,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl García with a cross.
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Booking
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Raúl García (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Djené Dakonam.
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno González (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Faycal Fajr (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Enric Gallego replaces Jaime Mata.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Allan Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Booking
Allan Nyom (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan Nyom (Getafe).
Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
Raúl García (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jaime Mata (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl García with a cross.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Thomas Lemar.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Koke.