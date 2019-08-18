Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Kieran Trippier sets up Alvaro Morata winner

From the section

Atletico Madrid finished second in La Liga last season, 11 points behind Barcelona

England right-back Kieran Trippier assisted Alvaro Morata's winning goal as Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe in their opening La Liga match.

A £20m signing from Tottenham in July, Trippier marked his competitive debut by crossing for Chelsea loanee Morata to head in after 23 minutes.

Morata missed a 56th-minute penalty which resulted from £113m club record signing Joao Felix's weaving run towards goal from deep inside his own half.

Both sides had a man sent off.

Atletico debutant left-back Renan Lodi was dismissed for two bookable offences in two minutes shortly before half-time - just four minutes after Getafe's Jorge Molina Vidal had received a straight red card.

Champions Barcelona were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao on the opening day of the La Liga season on Friday, while Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1 on Saturday.