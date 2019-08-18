Mario Balotelli: Ex-Man City striker signs for Brescia

Mario Balotelli last played for Italy in a 1-1 draw with Poland almost a year ago

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has returned to Italy to join home town club Brescia.

Balotelli, who was released by French side Marseille in June, has signed a three-year deal with the newly-promoted Serie A side.

The 29-year-old reportedly rejected a move to Brazilian club Flamengo because he is keen to reclaim a spot in the Italy squad ahead of Euro 2020.

He has made 36 appearances for Italy but has not featured since September.

Brescia, who were crowned Serie B champions last season, are playing in the Italian top flight for the first time since 2011.

Balotelli's last appearance in Serie A came in 2016 when he spent a season-long loan at AC Milan while under contract with Liverpool.

That was his second spell at AC Milan - after 2013-14 - and he was part of the Inter Milan side that won the league, Italian Cup and Champions League treble under manager Jose Mourinho in 2010.

Balotelli has won three Serie A titles, as well as the Premier League with Manchester City in 2012.

He will be officially presented as a Brescia player at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Monday afternoon, a club statement revealed.