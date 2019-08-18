Rangers: Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo 'has world at his feet'

Joe Aribo (second right) scored the third as Rangers knocked out East Fife

Rangers's Joe Aribo has "the world at his feet", says manager Steven Gerrard, after the midfielder shone in the Scottish League Cup win over East Fife.

Aribo capped an excellent display with the final goal in the 3-0 win at League One East Fife as Rangers advanced to an away tie at Livingston.

Gerrard made 10 changes and says the players justified his "trust, belief and confidence" in them.

"Everyone will go away talking about Joe Aribo and rightly so," he said.

"I am not sure how many good players have been at this stadium, but I don't think you will see many better than Joe.

"Top players turn up anywhere, it doesn't matter if it is in front of 50,000, or 1500, your standards are always the same and from day one Joe has done that. He was outstanding from start to finish.

"He can go as far as he wants. I hope he stays alongside me for many years, but he's got the world at his feet."

Gerrard gave three players debuts, with Filip Helander marking his with a goal and assist, while loan signings Andy King and Brandon Barker made their first appearances as second-half substitutes.

After surviving an early scare when Aaron Dunsmore almost put the hosts in front, Rangers took charge and a sublime Jermain Defoe strike paved the way for a commanding win.

"The idea of having a big squad of quality players is when you change it up the level doesn't drop," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"We left eight back today who are normally starters so I showed confidence and belief in the team. A lot of people have been training well and took their chance.

"Coming here to a pitch like this with the wind swirling, it was always going to be a test but we passed it."

Young Rangers winger Josh McPake is set to join Dundee on loan for the season and Gerrard admitted his squad is "probably a bit too big at the moment, so we'll see what the rest of the window brings."