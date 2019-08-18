SWPL: Kilmarnock goalkeeper taken to hospital after serious injury

Kilmarnock's SWPL 2 game with Partick Thistle was abandoned following a delay of more than 30 minutes because of a serious injury.

An ambulance was called for Kilmarnock goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett, who was knocked unconscious with the game 1-1.

Tebbett, 19, joined Kilmarnock in February after moving from USA.

Meanwhile, a 13th consecutive league title is Glasgow City's to lose after they beat Celtic 1-0 to go eight points clear in the SWPL with a game in hand.

Clare Shine's goal in 37 minutes saw off Celtic to give Scott Booth's side a commanding cushion in the title race.

Hibernian were 4-0 winners over Stirling University to move them into second place above Celtic on goal difference, while Spartans beat Forfar Farmington 1-0.

In two re-arranged Scottish Cup ties, Rangers head coach Gregory Vignal was delighted with his side's 6-0 win over Glasgow Girls, which sets up a fourth-round clash with Forfar.

He told Rangers TV: "The plan was to start with a high tempo. I said to the girls 'this is what I want today'. It worked perfectly."

Inverness CT will meet Motherwell after a 5-0 win over Hutchison Vale.

Hamilton stretched their lead in SWPL 2 to three points after a 2-1 win over St Johnstone, though nearest challengers Hearts still have a game in hand.