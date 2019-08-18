SWPL: Kilmarnock goalkeeper taken to hospital after serious injury

Kilmarnock's SWPL 2 game with Partick Thistle was abandoned following a delay of more than 30 minutes because of a serious injury.

An ambulance was called for Kilmarnock goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett, who was knocked unconscious with the game 1-1.

Tebbett, 19, joined Kilmarnock in February after moving from USA.

Meanwhile, a 13th consecutive league title is Glasgow City's to lose after they beat Celtic 1-0 to go eight points clear in the SWPL with a game in hand.

Clare Shine's goal in 37 minutes saw off Celtic to give Scott Booth's side a commanding cushion in the title race.

Hibernian were 4-0 winners over Stirling University to move them into second place above Celtic on goal difference, while Spartans beat Forfar Farmington 1-0.

In two re-arranged Scottish Cup ties, Rangers head coach Gregory Vignal was delighted with his side's 6-0 win over Glasgow Girls, which sets up a fourth-round clash with Forfar.

He told Rangers TV: "The plan was to start with a high tempo. I said to the girls 'this is what I want today'. It worked perfectly."

Inverness CT will meet Motherwell after a 5-0 win over Hutchison Vale.

Hamilton stretched their lead in SWPL 2 to three points after a 2-1 win over St Johnstone, though nearest challengers Hearts still have a game in hand.

Glasgow City celebrate the only goal of the game
Glasgow City beat Celtic to move eight points clear.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you