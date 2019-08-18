Union Berlin 0-4 RB Leipzig: Hosts pay tribute to lost fans on Bundesliga debut

Union Berlin organised the "finally there" campaign to remember supporters who had died

Union Berlin supporters raised tributes of late family and friends who could not be present to witness the club's debut Bundesliga appearance on Sunday.

The "finally there" campaign saw banners created from photos to be held aloft as the club hosted top-flight football for the first time.

Union lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig at the Stadion An der Alten Foersterei.

Fans also staged a 15-minute silent protest against the visitors' ownership by drinks manufacturer Red Bull.

Union supporters stayed silent from kick-off to express their opposition to Leipzig's model - one of the few exceptions to German football's rule which requires all Bundesliga clubs to have a 51% fan-owned majority.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said his side had prepared for the boycott and used it to their advantage.

"For a coach it isn't so bad at all - you can talk directly to your players. The boys knew that after 15 minutes it would get really loud - and the atmosphere was unbelievably good afterwards."

He added: "I would always wish that the fans would give it everything from the opening whistle as it's a great atmosphere here at Union - unbelievable."

The supporters have played an integral part in Union's journey to the top-flight, donating blood as part of a "Bleed for Union" campaign to raise funds for their struggling fourth-tier side in 2004 - as well as volunteering to help rebuild the club's stadium in 2008.

They became the first side to beat a Bundesliga club in the play-offs since 2012 as they overcame Stuttgart last season.

But they had no such success against Leipzig on Sunday as goals from Marcel Halstenberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku sealed a comfortable win.

Union Berlin tweeted to signal the start of their silent protest, which ended 15 minutes into the match