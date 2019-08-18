Adlene Guedioura: Nottingham Forest midfielder joins Al Gharafa in Qatar

Adlene Guedioura first played for Nottingham Forest on loan from Wolves in 2012

Nottingham Forest midfielder Adlene Guedioura has completed a move to Qatar club Al Gharafa for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old leaves Forest after his second permanent spell at the City Ground since joining from Middlesbrough on deadline day in February 2018.

He was part of the Algeria side which won the Africa Cup of Nations in July, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final.

Former Watford player Guedioura scored twice for Forest in the Championship last season in 27 appearances.

