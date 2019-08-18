Egypt giants Al Ahly sack coach Lasarte after Cup defeat
- From the section African
Egyptian giants Al Ahly sacked their coach Martin Lasarte on Sunday, a day after being knocked out of the Egypt Cup.
Ahly lost 1-0 to Pyramids on Saturday in the last-16 of the tournament.
The club confirmed that Lasarte's future was discussed at a meeting on Sunday afternoon as part of a review of the season.
Lasarte was sacked despite guiding Ahly to this year's Egyptian Premier League title with a game to spare.
Ahly thanked the Uruguayan for his time at the club and said his assistant Mohamed Youssef would take charge of the team until a "foreign technical director" is recruited.
Lasarte was appointed as Ahly coach in December 2018, replacing Frenchman Patrice Carteron.