Egypt giants Al Ahly sack coach Lasarte after Cup defeat

By Tarek Talaat

Football Writer, Egypt

Martin Lasarte
Martin Lasarte was appointed as Al Ahly coach in December 2018

Egyptian giants Al Ahly sacked their coach Martin Lasarte on Sunday, a day after being knocked out of the Egypt Cup.

Ahly lost 1-0 to Pyramids on Saturday in the last-16 of the tournament.

The club confirmed that Lasarte's future was discussed at a meeting on Sunday afternoon as part of a review of the season.

Lasarte was sacked despite guiding Ahly to this year's Egyptian Premier League title with a game to spare.

Ahly thanked the Uruguayan for his time at the club and said his assistant Mohamed Youssef would take charge of the team until a "foreign technical director" is recruited.

Lasarte was appointed as Ahly coach in December 2018, replacing Frenchman Patrice Carteron.

