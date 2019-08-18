Football gossip: Dybala, Coutinho, Neymar, Llorente, Sanchez, Bailly, Can, Bakayoko

French champions Paris St-Germain have held talks with Juventus over a £73m deal for 25-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala. (Mail)

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has arrived in Germany to finalise his proposed season-long loan move to German champions Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain asked Real Madrid for France defender Raphael Varane, 26, and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior, 19, in a swap deal for 27-year-old Brazil forward Neymar. (Telefoot - in French)

Barcelona hope to take Neymar back to the Nou Camp, but on loan with a mandatory purchase clause. (Sport - in Spanish)

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 34, is close to joining Italian side Lazio. Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli are also interested in signing the Spaniard, who is currently without a club. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)

Inter Milan want a loan deal for Manchester United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, and are also interested in Llorente and Barcelona's Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 32. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

The agent of Sanchez is in the UK to discuss a loan move to Inter Milan. (Sky Italy, via Sky Sports)

Sanchez was at training with United on Sunday morning. (The Sun)

Inter Milan are trying to push through a move for Sanchez - but United would have to subsidise the player's £500,000-a-week wages. (Mirror)

Manchester United are to discuss extending the contract of Eric Bailly with the 25-year-old Ivory Coast defender. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich could make bids for Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, after he was told by manager Maurizio Sarri he was no longer needed at Juventus. (Tuttosport, via Mail)

Paris St-Germain and Monaco are consider offering France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 25, a lifeline as his time at Chelsea seems over. (Daily Express)

Celtic have offered 23-year-old French midfielder Olivier Ntcham to Bordeaux. (20 Minutes via Daily Record)

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is desperate to get English striker Dwight Gayle, 28, back on the field as soon as possible. (Newcastle Chronicle)