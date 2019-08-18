Dundee: Rangers' teenage winger Josh McPake set to sign

Josh McPake was at Dens on Sunday

Dundee are poised to sign teenage Rangers winger Josh McPake on a season-long loan deal.

The 17-year-old was at Dens on Sunday to watch Dundee's Scottish League Cup last-16 tie with Aberdeen, although a deal is not yet done.

McPake had been linked with moves to St Johnstone and Ross County.

He signed a new three-year Rangers deal in July and is reportedly subject of fight between Scotland and Ireland for his international allegiance.

McPake made his Rangers debut earlier this season in the Europa League first qualifying round second leg against St Joseph's.