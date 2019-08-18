Hearts: Jamie Walker out until December with leg break

Hearts attacker Jamie Walker will be out for up to three months after fracturing his leg during his side's League Cup win over Motherwell.

Walker, who returned to the club from Wigan Athletic in July, was replaced after 38 minutes of the 2-1 win.

The 26-year-old does not need surgery and is targeting a December return.

"I'm very disappointed for Jamie, especially when it looked like he was beginning to hit the form we know he's capable of," said manager Craig Levein.

Hearts had already lost defender John Souttar to an ankle injury against Aberdeen, and Steven Naismith to a hamstring problem against Ross County.

"We've now lost three key players in our last three games, so I only hope that our luck will change soon on the injury front," said Levein.

Walker suffered his injury when attempting to block a Liam Donnelly shot during the tie at Fir Park.