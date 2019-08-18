Ashley Williams: Wales captain nears Bristol City deal

By Chris Wathan

BBC Sport Wales

Wales skipper Ashley Williams and manager Ryan Giggs
Wales skipper Ashley Williams has been capped 86 times by his country

Wales captain Ashley Williams is set to sign for Bristol City.

The defender was on loan at Stoke City last season and has been without a club since leaving Everton in June.

The 34-year-old is now close to joining Lee Johnson's Championship side on a 12-month contract.

Williams is thought to have turned down offers from overseas, including America's MLS, having been keen to stay in British football and keep his place in Ryan Giggs' Wales squad.

The centre-back has 86 caps for his country, having made his debut while with Stockport in 2008.

