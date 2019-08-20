Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 1st Leg
Linfield19:45FK Qarabag
Venue: Windsor Park

Linfield v FK Qarabag: Blues will set out to attack during Europa League clash - Healy

Mark Stafford celebrates scoring the opener against FK Sutjeska with Bastien Hery
Linfield boss David Healy says he will not abandon his attack-minded approach for the club's eagerly-anticipated European showdown with FK Qarabag.

The Blues host the Azerbaijan champions at Windsor Park on Thursday night in the Europa League play-off.

The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to the group stages but, despite such high stakes, Healy says he will set his players up to attack.

"We'll certainly not be on the back foot," insisted Healy.

"We'll approach the game in the same manner - we'll need to be at our best because they're a well-established team."

"We've benefited from an attacking style so far so, although Qarabag might be a step-up, I don't see why we should change that."

Having produced an exciting, attacking display to see off FK Sutjeska 5-3 on aggregate in the third qualifying round, Healy says he is expecting a tough challenge from Qarabag, who will feel disappointed not to have progressed in the Champions League, losing 3-2 on aggregate to APOEL Nicosia after winning the first leg 2-1 in Cyprus.

Summer signing Shayne Lavery was a key part of Linfield's attack in the win over FK Sutjeska
"They've become an established European club over the last three or four years," said Healy.

"They'll be disappointed having won the first leg in Cyprus before going back home, where they traditionally have a solid record.

"Their 2-0 defeat was surprising to me. They would have seen it as a good opportunity to progress in the Champions League."

With the possibility of entering uncharted territory with participation in the group stage, Healy, who has led Linfield to five domestic trophies during his four years in charge, has backed his players to etch their own chapter into the club's history.

"Last year, we told the players to go and make their own little piece of history - we hadn't won the League Cup in 10 or 11 years. They ticked that off and being through a few rounds together in Europe, they ticked that off too.

"This will be a difficult talk, but I have a firm belief in the players going into the game on Thursday night."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd August 2019

  • LinfieldLinfield19:45FK QarabagFK Qarabag
