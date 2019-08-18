Hibernian: Striker Florian Kamberi urged to show 'more consistency'

Kamberi's double took his tally to four goals in five starts this season

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi must show more consistency to make the most of his "fantastic" attributes, says assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale.

Kamberi was reportedly watched by Swiss side Basel in Saturday's 5-3 Scottish League Cup win over Morton as they weigh up a £2m move.

The Swiss forward, 24, scored twice as Hibs progressed after extra-time.

"Flo was good," Stockdale said. "He looked quick, strong and took his goals well.

"He is not your typical big centre-forward. For all he looks like he should be really dominant in the air, he has a better touch than that, he is quick.

"His consistency needs to improve and he will be the first to admit that."

Kamberi, who joined Hibs on a permanent deal last summer after a successful six-month loan spell, has four goals in five starts this season but was left out of the team beaten 6-1 by Rangers last week.

"I have been fortunate to work with a few good players at the top end of the pitch and Flo offers similar qualities," Stockdale added. "The difference is they do it on a more regular basis."