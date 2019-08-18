Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Birger Meling, Scotland, Robert Snodgrass, Morton, David Hopkin, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Kyle Lafferty, Partick Thistle

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling. (Sunday Herald)

Robert Snodgrass has told Steve Clarke he's ready to play for Scotland again after being unhappy with the way he was treated by previous national team boss Alex McLeish. (Sunday Mail)

Morton will report fourth official Kevin Graham to the Scottish FA after accusing him of manhandling and verbally abusing manager David Hopkin during the 5-3 extra-time defeat to Hibs in the League Cup on Saturday. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says the club must stop Celtic winning 10 trophies in a row by beating them to League Cup glory this season. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Released Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty confirms he has knocked back a deal from Kilmarnock but says staying in Scotland remains a priority in his search for a club. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland face a fight to stop Rangers hitkid Josh McPake switching allegiance to the Republic of Ireland. The FAI have contacted the 17-year-old and could name him in their Under-21 squad next month. (Sunday Mail)

SFA Performance School chief Brian McLaughlin says former Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour can make the first-team breakthrough at Chelsea. (Sun)

Partick Thistle director Malcolm Cannon - who survived last month's boardroom cull - denies there is "anything sinister" about the club facilitating a takeover attempt by Chinese-American consortium the New City Capital group. (Sunday Herald)