Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce could give Sean Longstaff a starting spot after he was on the bench against Norwich

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham have Heung-min Son available again after he missed the opening two games of the season through suspension.

Dele Alli is back in training, but Tanguy Ndombele is out after suffering a thigh strain in training.

Newcastle forward Joelinton is fit despite sustaining a knock to his hip against Norwich.

Allan Saint-Maximin is also expected to feature after missing the trip to Carrow Road, but Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle are still absent.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: "True, VAR provided a huge helping hand but last week's point at Manchester City must give Tottenham fresh belief that they can challenge the champions this season.

To maintain momentum there's no room for slip-ups and Newcastle need dealing with ruthlessly.

Steve Bruce was bruised by their sobering defeat at Norwich and must fear for his side in North London. If a newly promoted club can put them to the sword so easily what kind of harm can Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and co inflict if they're on song?

I think I'm looking forward to my first trip to Tottenham's new ground more than the Toon Army."

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "They [Tottenham] are a very, very good side.

"We're under no illusions as to how difficult it will be, but hopefully it's just the right type of game for us. We know we'll have to play well to get anything at all - far better than we did last week."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are getting used to playing at home now - that usually takes a bit of time.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are still a bit all over the place. They have already lost to Norwich and Arsenal but remember, former boss Rafael Benitez had a bad start last season and they picked things up. Steve Bruce has made some new signings and the fans just need to get behind the team now.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v rugby league player Stefan Ratchford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Since a 5-1 defeat at St James' Park on the final day of the 2015-16 season, Spurs have won four consecutive league matches against Newcastle for the first time since they did so between 2004 and 2005.

There has not been a draw in the last 21 matches Tottenham have played at home against Newcastle (W13, L8).

The Magpies have scored 73 Premier League goals against Spurs, more than they have against any other Premier League team, and their 20 victories over Tottenham is surpassed only by the 21 they have won against Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won 23 points at home in 2019 and just seven away. This is the biggest points differential among Premier League sides this calendar year.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League home games, which includes a 1-0 win over Newcastle in February.

Mauricio Pochettino's win ratio of 66% in home league games is the best of any Spurs manager (minimum of 15 games played).

Christian Eriksen is one short of becoming the fifth player to score 50 Premier League goals for Spurs, after Harry Kane, Teddy Sheringham, Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane.

Newcastle United