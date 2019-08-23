Bournemouth v Manchester City

Manchester City have had goals ruled out via VAR in both their matches this season.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook is back in training following his long-term knee injury but is some way off a first-team return.

David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Dan Gosling, Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly and Junior Stanislas also remain out.

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered from cramp against Tottenham but is available for selection.

John Stones is nearing a return after a thigh injury but Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Pep Guardiola hailed last season's 1-0 win in this fixture as one of his team's best-ever performances.

They certainly dominated from start to finish, with Bournemouth reduced to trying to keep it tight while having less than 20% of the play and not a single shot on goal in the whole match.

The bad news for the home team is that Guardiola has had eight days to work with his players since their draw against Tottenham.

A rare luxury indeed in a congested season. Eddie Howe's team enjoyed a 2-1 win at Villa last week but Bournemouth have lost all eight Premier League fixtures against City.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Raheem Sterling has done well against us in recent seasons, he's an outstanding talent.

"You look through their team and they've got so much quality so we'll have plenty of players to keep quiet.

"A big thing for us will be the crowd. The players bounce off the crowd and we're really hopeful of a good atmosphere to help us on Sunday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Man City will still be annoyed about last weekend when VAR ruled out that late winner against Tottenham but it should be a routine win this weekend.

The problem for Bournemouth is that City have the ability to unpick their defence. Eddie Howe's side had a good win against Aston Villa but I can't see them getting a result here.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in all 14 meetings with Bournemouth and have won their eight Premier League fixtures by an aggregate score of 25-3.

The Cherries have only avoided defeat in one of their seven home games against City, a goalless draw in the third tier 20 years ago.

Bournemouth's only goal at home in those seven matches came from a Charlie Daniels' screamer in a 2-1 defeat in the 2017-18 season.

Bournemouth

Their win over Aston Villa last weekend was only their fourth in all competitions since January.

Bournemouth have lost 13 of their last 15 league games against 'big six' opposition.

The Cherries have not kept a clean sheet in their 21 previous Premier League games on a Sunday, conceding 56 goals in total.

However, their only two home wins on Sunday in the top flight have been against 'big six' sides (4-3 v Liverpool and 2-1 v Arsenal).

Since the start of last season, Harry Wilson has scored 10 goals from outside the box in all competitions, more than any other player in English football.

