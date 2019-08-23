Swansea City v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is a major doubt for Birmingham's visit due to a hamstring injury that saw him miss the 3-1 win at QPR on Wednesday.
Midfielder Aldo Kalulu is also likely to still be sidelined this weekend.
Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin is expected to play after recovering from a strain which ruled him out of the 2-0 victory over Barnsley.
On-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter should also return following a slight back problem.
Match facts
- The past three league meetings between Swansea and Birmingham have ended as a draw.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in their previous four away league matches against Swansea (W3 D1) since losing 2-0 in December 1990.
- Swansea, who have earned 10 points from their opening four league games (W3 D1 L0), have not recorded as many as four victories through their first five league matches since 2003-04, when they were in the fourth tier.
- Birmingham striker Alvaro Gimenez has been involved in 14 goals in his past 11 league starts (12 goals, two assists) for both the Blues and Almeria.
- Birmingham have only lost one of their previous 11 league matches (W4 D6) but are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since February.
- Swansea striker Borja Baston, who scored again at QPR last time out, has had a direct hand in five Championship goals this season (four goals, one assist) - the joint-most in the competition so far, alongside Lyle Taylor.