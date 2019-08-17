Aaron Ramsey: Former Arsenal midfielder makes Juventus debut

Aaron Ramsey came on in place of Federico Bernardeschi to make his Juve debut

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says his Juventus debut in a pre-season friendly was "a very proud moment".

The Wales player, who signed for the Italian champions in February, came on in the 70th minute of a 1-0 win at Triestina.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year deal, earning him over £400,000 a week.

"This was a very proud moment for me to put on this famous jersey," said Ramsey, who has not played since April owing to a hamstring injury.

"I know I haven't had the minutes on the pitch, apart from tonight, but I feel good physically. It will take a few games to get there."

Ramsey won three FA Cups in his 11 years at Arsenal and played a key role in Wales reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Juventus begin their campaign for a ninth consecutive Serie A title at Parma on 24 August.

"I am really excited to be a part of it and experience the Italian league," Ramsey added.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the trip to north-east Italy because of muscular problems, while coach Maurizio Sarri was also absent because of flu.

Juve's winner came courtesy of a stunning Paulo Dybala goal after 38 minutes.