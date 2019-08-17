Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 5-1 in season opener

Paco Alcacer scored 16 goals for Dortmund last season

Borussia Dortmund came from behind to begin their Bundesliga campaign with a 5-1 win against Augsburg.

The visitors took a shock lead in the first minute when Florian Niederlechner poked in from close range.

However, Paco Alcacer poked home barely two minutes later to bring Dortmund level before England winger Jadon Sancho put the hosts ahead.

Alcacer then got his second before goals from Marco Reus and Julian Brandt completed the scoring late on.

It means Dortmund strike the first blow in the title race, with defending champions Bayern Munich having drawn their season opener 2-2 with Hertha Berlin on Friday.