German Bundesliga
B Dortmund5Augsburg1

Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 5-1 in season opener

Borussia Dortmund
Paco Alcacer scored 16 goals for Dortmund last season

Borussia Dortmund came from behind to begin their Bundesliga campaign with a 5-1 win against Augsburg.

The visitors took a shock lead in the first minute when Florian Niederlechner poked in from close range.

However, Paco Alcacer poked home barely two minutes later to bring Dortmund level before England winger Jadon Sancho put the hosts ahead.

Alcacer then got his second before goals from Marco Reus and Julian Brandt completed the scoring late on.

It means Dortmund strike the first blow in the title race, with defending champions Bayern Munich having drawn their season opener 2-2 with Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forHakimiat 68'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 14Schulz
  • 33Weigl
  • 28Witsel
  • 7Sancho
  • 11ReusSubstituted forGötzeat 78'minutes
  • 23T HazardSubstituted forBrandtat 68'minutes
  • 9Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 6Delaney
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 19Brandt
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 40Oelschlägel

Augsburg

  • 21Koubek
  • 34Teigl
  • 5Suchy
  • 8Khedira
  • 3Pedersen
  • 25Gruezo
  • 10Baier
  • 28HahnSubstituted forRichterat 60'minutes
  • 11GregoritschSubstituted forOxfordat 77'minutes
  • 16VargasSubstituted forJensenat 83'minutes
  • 7Niederlechner

Substitutes

  • 1Luthe
  • 15Stanic
  • 23Richter
  • 24Jensen
  • 36Oxford
  • 37Malone
  • 40Rieder
  • 43Russo
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, FC Augsburg 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, FC Augsburg 1.

Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).

Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Julian Weigl following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Mads Pedersen.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marek Suchy.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces Ruben Vargas.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, FC Augsburg 1. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marco Reus.

Hand ball by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Reece Oxford replaces Michael Gregoritsch.

Attempt blocked. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Attempt missed. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Baier.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Thorgan Hazard.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi replaces Lukasz Piszczek.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a set piece situation.

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg).

Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Florian Niederlechner.

Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Marco Richter replaces André Hahn.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 1. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rani Khedira.

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5AugsburgFC Augsburg1
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen3PaderbornSC Paderborn 072
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3MainzMainz 050
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen1DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf3
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Köln1. FC Köln1
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0SchalkeFC Schalke 040

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund11005143
2Freiburg11003033
3Düsseldorf11003123
4B Leverkusen11003213
5Wolfsburg11002113
6Hertha Berlin10102201
6Bayern Munich10102201
8Schalke10100001
8B Mgladbach10100001
10Hoffenheim00000000
10RB Leipzig00000000
10Frankfurt00000000
10Union Berlin00000000
14Paderborn100123-10
15Köln100112-10
16Werder Bremen100113-20
17Mainz100103-30
18Augsburg100115-40
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you