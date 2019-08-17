What happened in the Premier League? Wins for Liverpool, Norwich, Bournemouth and Everton

Goals by Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane sealed the three points for Liverpool

Uefa Super Cup champions Liverpool maintained their winning start to the season with victory over Southampton at St Mary's.

Sadio Mane scored the opener for Jurgen Klopp's side in a 2-1 win, having scored twice as the Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in Istanbul on Wednesday night. Roberto Firmino added a second, before Adrian's error gifted Saints striker Danny Ings a goal late on.

Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick as last season's Championship winners Norwich City bounced back from their opening-day defeat by Liverpool to record a 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

The Finnish striker, now with four goals in two Premier League matches, produced a stunning first-half volley before securing the Canaries' first points with two more goals after the interval. Jonjo Shelvey claimed a late consolation for Steve Bruce's side.

Play-off winners Aston Villa's wait for a first win of the season goes on, however, as they lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth.

Joshua King's second-minute penalty and a debut goal for Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson put Eddie Howe's visitors in control, though Douglas Luiz' stunning strike from range handed Villa a second-half lifeline.

Brighton's summer signing Leandro Trossard cancelled out Javier Hernandez' opener as the Seagulls earned a 1-1 draw with West Ham at the Amex Stadium.

Trossard had earlier seen a first-half goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside, but levelled just four minutes after the Hammers' 61st-minute opener.

Meanwhile, Bernard's 10th-minute goal was enough to earn Everton a narrow 1-0 victory at home to manager Marco Silva's former side Watford.

Earlier on Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal as Arsenal beat Burnley 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners initially led through Alexandre Lacazette's opener on his return from injury, but Ashley Barnes levelled for the visitors before half-time.

Premier League champions Manchester City host Tottenham in the day's late kick-off at Etihad Stadium (17:30 BST).

There are two games on Sunday, as promoted side Sheffield United host Crystal Palace in their first home game (14:00 BST) and Frank Lampard's Chelsea seek to avoid a third defeat in eight days as they welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge (16:30 BST).