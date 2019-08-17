Guinea federation bans former coach Paul Put for life

Paul Put was sacked as Guinea coach last month

The Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) has placed a life ban on former Guinea coach Paul Put and a seven year suspension on the federation's vice president, Amadou Diaby.

Feguifoot's ethics commission ruled that both Put and Diaby had allegedly breached the institution's code of ethics and its code of discipline.

63-year-old Put was in charge of Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where the Syli Nationale exited the tournament in the round of 16.

Feguifoot's ethics commission confirmed both men have also been handed hefty fines following an investigation, with Paul Put ordered to pay 100,000 euros (approximately US$ 110,944) while Amadou Diaby has been fined 25,000 euros (approximately US$ 27,736) .

Belgian tactician Paul Put was sacked by Guinea last month amidst an "atmosphere of mistrust," according to the Guinea Federation.

Put has not responded publicly as yet to Feguifoot's decision to ban him from all football-related activity in Guinea for life.

Amadou Diaby has denied any wrong-doing through his lawyer, Malick Ibrahim.

"We believe that the facts stated are not true and we're convinced our client has not been treated fairly in this process," Ibrahim told local media.

"We will contest this decision to clear the name of Amadou Diaby even if it means going to the international body tasked with sports litigations," Ibrahim said.