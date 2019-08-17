Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Steven Fletcher

Basel are weighing up a £2m bid for Hibs striker Florian Kamberi. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic are back in the hunt for £4m Norwegian international right-back Omar Elabdellaoui. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers claims he played no part in Andy King's move to Rangers, and said he didn't know anything about it. (Sun)

Steven Fletcher will hold talks with Scotland manager Steve Clarke before deciding whether to retire or not from international duty. (Sheffield Star)

Celtic are to revamp their scouting and recruitment system in the wake of supporter criticism about recent transfers. (National)

Talks to clear the air between Shelley Kerr and her Scotland Women players will continue next week, after it was revealed Kerr regrets how she handled a post-World Cup meeting. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Other gossip

Andy Murray says he is finished with doubles, and will not accept an invite to the US Open. (Telegraph)

Laura Muir will be for the World Championships in Doha despite her build-up being disrupted by injury. (Daily Record - print edition)