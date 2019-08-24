Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 3.
Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 12McLaughlin
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 4McKernon
- 18ScullionSubstituted forO'Neilat 45'minutes
- 6Dykes
- 7GibbonsSubstituted forWattersat 77'minutes
- 11CookBooked at 90mins
- 9McGuigan
- 20AndersonSubstituted forHopkirkat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2O'Neil
- 8Halleran
- 10Hopkirk
- 14Watters
- 15Munro
- 16Luke
- 17Marley
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5BalatoniBooked at 57mins
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 20WatsonSubstituted forShepherdat 57'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyreSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 9Henderson
- 33HarrisSubstituted forKaneat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 11Sinclair
- 15Kane
- 18Dunn
- 19Shepherd
- 21Adamson
- 26Court
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 387
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 3.
Booking
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Chris Kane replaces Alex Harris.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 3. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Harris.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Watters replaces Kieran Gibbons.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt blocked. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Allan Smith replaces Robbie McIntyre because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Shepherd.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Hand ball by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Hopkirk replaces Kieran Anderson.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Scott Shepherd replaces Adam Watson.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 1. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Harris.
Foul by Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.