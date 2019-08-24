Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Elgin0

Queen's Park v Elgin City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Jamieson
  • 6MageeSubstituted forGibsonat 85'minutes
  • 4Little
  • 2Mortimer
  • 8BlockBooked at 78mins
  • 7LidohrenSubstituted forThomsonat 70'minutes
  • 3Summers
  • 11MooreSubstituted forAgyemanat 57'minutes
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Agyeman
  • 14Purdue
  • 15Grant
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Clark
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Herraghty

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 4McDonald
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Spark
  • 6DingwallBooked at 90mins
  • 8MacEwan
  • 7Cameron
  • 11OmarSubstituted forCooperat 72'minutes
  • 9Hester
  • 10SutherlandSubstituted forWillisat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Scott
  • 16Sopel
  • 17Cooper
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Hoban
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
577

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Kyle Willis replaces Shane Sutherland.

Booking

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Regan Thomson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Scott Gibson replaces Lewis Magee because of an injury.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Tommy Block (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tommy Block (Queen's Park).

Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Matthew Cooper replaces Rabin Omar.

Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park).

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Regan Thomson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Regan Thomson replaces Joffrey Lidohren.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom McHale.

Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Rory MacEwan.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom McHale.

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Alfredo Agyeman replaces Kieran Moore.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers4310147710
2Edinburgh City430167-19
3Queen's Park42205148
4Annan Athletic42116607
5Cowdenbeath420267-16
6Elgin41214225
7Albion4112910-14
8Stenhousemuir411257-24
9Brechin410326-43
10Stirling400415-40
View full Scottish League Two table

