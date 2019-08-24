Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.
Queen's Park v Elgin City
-
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Jamieson
- 6MageeSubstituted forGibsonat 85'minutes
- 4Little
- 2Mortimer
- 8BlockBooked at 78mins
- 7LidohrenSubstituted forThomsonat 70'minutes
- 3Summers
- 11MooreSubstituted forAgyemanat 57'minutes
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Agyeman
- 14Purdue
- 15Grant
- 16Gibson
- 17Clark
- 18Thomson
- 20Herraghty
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 4McDonald
- 5Bronsky
- 3Spark
- 6DingwallBooked at 90mins
- 8MacEwan
- 7Cameron
- 11OmarSubstituted forCooperat 72'minutes
- 9Hester
- 10SutherlandSubstituted forWillisat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Willis
- 14McGowan
- 15Scott
- 16Sopel
- 17Cooper
- 18Thomson
- 20Hoban
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 577
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Kyle Willis replaces Shane Sutherland.
Booking
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Regan Thomson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Scott Gibson replaces Lewis Magee because of an injury.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tommy Block (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tommy Block (Queen's Park).
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Matthew Cooper replaces Rabin Omar.
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park).
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Regan Thomson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Regan Thomson replaces Joffrey Lidohren.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Rory MacEwan.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Alfredo Agyeman replaces Kieran Moore.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.