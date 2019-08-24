Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Annan Athletic 1.
Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 2Mullen
- 4Todd
- 5Barr
- 3Hamilton
- 9Smith
- 10Thomas
- 6MillerSubstituted forHerdat 82'minutesSubstituted forSneddonat 90+3'minutes
- 8Buchanan
- 7CoxBooked at 55minsSubstituted forTaylorat 86'minutes
- 11Renton
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Pyper
- 15Sneddon
- 16Taylor
- 17Whyte
- 18Connelly
- 19Herd
Annan Athletic
- 1Taylor
- 2Douglas
- 4Bradley
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3BallantyneSubstituted forWalkerat 76'minutes
- 7McLeanBooked at 87mins
- 5GriffithsSubstituted forWooding-Holtat 76'minutes
- 8Wilkie
- 10McLearBooked at 90mins
- 9Muir
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 11Watson
- 12Avci
- 14Sonkur
- 15Barr
- 16Wooding-Holt
- 17Currie
- 18Walker
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 286
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Annan Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Sneddon replaces Mikey Herd because of an injury.
Mikey Herd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Graham Taylor.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.
Attempt saved. Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.
Booking
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Graham Taylor replaces David Cox.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Annan Athletic 1. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty Cowdenbeath. Kris Renton draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Mikey Herd replaces Kyle Miller.
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott McLean (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Jordan Wooding-Holt replaces Euan Griffiths.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Jamie Walker replaces Jamie Ballantyne.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1. Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jamie Ballantyne.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match because of an injury Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Christian Nade.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Aaran Taylor.