Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Cove Rangers 2.
Stirling Albion v Cove Rangers
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 6McLean
- 2McGeachieSubstituted forTruesdaleat 59'minutes
- 5Banner
- 3Lowdon
- 7JardineSubstituted forThomsonat 45'minutes
- 4NicollBooked at 85mins
- 8DochertySubstituted forWilsonat 34'minutes
- 10Willis
- 9Duffy
- 11Peters
Substitutes
- 12Truesdale
- 14Wilson
- 15Thomson
- 16Wright
- 17Binnie
- 18Heaver
- 19Hawke
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 12Higgins
- 6Strachan
- 3Milne
- 4Scully
- 24Fyvie
- 23SmithSubstituted forRossat 70'minutes
- 14GlassSubstituted forRedmanat 78'minutes
- 11MassonSubstituted forRobertsonat 79'minutes
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 2Kelly
- 5Ross
- 15Redford
- 16Antoniazzi
- 17Redman
- 19Robertson
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 605
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Cove Rangers 2.
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Truesdale (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Attempt blocked. Craig Truesdale (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Cove Rangers 2. Josh Peters (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Paul McLean following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Redman.
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Truesdale (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Paul Willis (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
David Wilson (Stirling Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. John Robertson replaces Jamie Masson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie Redman replaces Declan Glass.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Willis (Stirling Albion).
Hand ball by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Scott Ross replaces Matthew Smith.
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Connor Scully.
Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Craig Truesdale replaces Ross McGeachie because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
(Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Cove Rangers 2. Matthew Smith (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mitch Megginson.