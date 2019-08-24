Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1.
Albion Rovers v Brechin City
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 5Fagan
- 2Wilson
- 4Wharton
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 6MorenaSubstituted forScallyat 67'minutes
- 8GrahamSubstituted forPhillipsat 87'minutes
- 11StewartSubstituted forByrneat 45+1'minutes
- 9East
- 10Osadolor
Substitutes
- 12Byrne
- 14Scally
- 15Lynas
- 16Phillips
- 17Smith
- 18Gordon
- 19Krones
Brechin
- 1SinclairSubstituted forO'Neilat 66'minutes
- 2ReekieBooked at 82mins
- 5Hill
- 6Page
- 3McLaughlin
- 7HamiltonSubstituted forReidat 73'minutes
- 4Watt
- 8Brown
- 10McCord
- 11InglisSubstituted forDuncansonat 79'minutes
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Crawford
- 14Ngoy
- 15Duncanson
- 16Reid
- 17Knox
- 18McLeod Kay
- 21O'Neil
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 323
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1.
Attempt missed. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).
Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Lee Duncanson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Scott Reekie (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Gary Phillips replaces William Graham.
Attempt blocked. William Graham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Scott Reekie (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Reekie (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Lee Duncanson replaces Kieran Inglis because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jamie Reid replaces Olly Hamilton.
Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Watt (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Daniel Scally replaces Giuliano Morena.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Patrick O'Neil replaces Ross Sinclair because of an injury.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Luke Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ross Sinclair (Brechin City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Paul McManus (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Luke Watt.
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.