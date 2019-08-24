Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0.
Raith Rovers v Montrose
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 20McGurn
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12MatthewsBooked at 74mins
- 15SpencerBooked at 63mins
- 8Hendry
- 11AndersonSubstituted forGullanat 57'minutes
- 22BowieSubstituted forBat 82'minutes
- 9AllanSubstituted forMcKayat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 16McKay
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 21Tait
- 23Gullan
- 24B
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 14Dillon
- 5Waddell
- 18CampbellBooked at 89mins
- 7Webster
- 22CreggBooked at 83mins
- 4AllanSubstituted forCampbellat 76'minutes
- 11Milne
- 9RennieSubstituted forLyonsat 65'minutes
- 24SkellySubstituted forMcLeanat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10McLean
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 20Lyons
- 21Lennox
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 1,437
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0. Trialist (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McKay replaces Lewis Allan.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Delay in match because of an injury Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Iain Campbell (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Regan Hendry.
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Montrose 0. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brad Spencer.
Booking
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Trialist replaces Kieron Bowie.
Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Gullan.
Michael Miller (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by David McGurn.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Matthew Allan.
Booking
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Russell McLean replaces Josh Skelly.
Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Blair Lyons replaces Martin Rennie.
Attempt missed. Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by David McGurn.
Attempt saved. Matthew Allan (Montrose) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Gullan replaces Grant Anderson.
Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.