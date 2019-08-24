Match ends, East Fife 4, Airdrieonians 1.
East Fife v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Hart
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 2DunsmoreBooked at 12minsSubstituted forDenholmat 73'minutes
- 16DavidsonSubstituted forHunterat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 9Wallace
- 15DowdsSubstituted forDugganat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 7Denholm
- 10Smith
- 12Hunter
- 17Duggan
- 18Church
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2MacDonald
- 6Fordyce
- 5Crighton
- 12McKay
- 8WedderburnSubstituted forMcCannat 55'minutes
- 18MillarSubstituted forGallagherat 30'minutes
- 7ThomsonBooked at 63mins
- 15CarrickSubstituted forRoyat 68'minutes
- 14Roberts
- 17SmithBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 9Gallagher
- 10Hawkshaw
- 11Roy
- 19McCann
- 26Barrowman
- 30McNeil
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 620
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 4, Airdrieonians 1.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 4, Airdrieonians 1. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Smith.
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Lewis Hunter (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lewis Hunter (East Fife).
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leon McCann (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Lewis Hunter replaces Ross Davidson.
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Chris Duggan replaces Anton Dowds.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Daniel Denholm replaces Aaron Dunsmore.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 4, Airdrieonians 0. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Alistair Roy replaces Dale Carrick.
Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
Booking
Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Davidson.
Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kyle MacDonald.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 3, Airdrieonians 0. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anton Dowds.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Leon McCann replaces Nat Wedderburn.
Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.