Scottish League One
Dumbarton3Stranraer1

Dumbarton v Stranraer

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Tumilty
  • 22McGeever
  • 5NeillBooked at 21mins
  • 3QuitongoBooked at 83mins
  • 8HuttonBooked at 73mins
  • 14McKee
  • 4LanganSubstituted forCarswellat 71'minutes
  • 11ScullionSubstituted forMcMillanat 82'minutes
  • 24Crossan
  • 17LayneSubstituted forTierneyat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 6Carswell
  • 9Tierney
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 23McMillan

Stranraer

  • 21Burgess
  • 5Hamilton
  • 22HamillSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
  • 4CumminsBooked at 42mins
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 81mins
  • 23Thomson
  • 6McManus
  • 10MurphySubstituted forHiltonat 72'minutes
  • 3Allan
  • 14Elliott
  • 18DanganaSubstituted forStewartat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 7Hilton
  • 9Stewart
  • 11Smith
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
583

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 3, Stranraer 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 3, Stranraer 1.

Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Tierney replaces Isaac Layne.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Ian Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ian Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan McMillan replaces Conor Scullion.

Booking

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Stewart (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Ian Smith (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 3, Stranraer 1. Isaac Layne (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Leon Murphy.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Stuart Carswell replaces Ruaridh Langan.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Ian Smith replaces Jamie Hamill.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Mark Stewart replaces David Dangana.

Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. David Dangana (Stranraer) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Stranraer 1. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Layne.

Foul by Conor Scullion (Dumbarton).

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers430111569
2Falkirk42118267
3Forfar32013126
4Airdrieonians420257-26
5Dumbarton4202610-46
6East Fife31206335
7Peterhead41214405
8Stranraer411268-24
9Clyde411259-44
10Montrose401338-51
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you