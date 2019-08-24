Match ends, Peterhead 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Peterhead v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8BrownBooked at 34mins
- 11Smith
- 14FraserSubstituted forConroyat 76'minutes
- 10LeitchSubstituted forNorrisat 87'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forArmourat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Norris
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- 19Conroy
- 27Wilson
- 33Gibson
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2MeechanBooked at 12mins
- 4TravisBooked at 66mins
- 5Docherty
- 3Burns
- 10ForbesSubstituted forRobertsonat 72'minutes
- 8Irvine
- 6Tapping
- 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forCoupeat 79'minutes
- 7Hilson
- 9JacksonSubstituted forAitkenat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Robertson
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Aitken
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 676
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Jack Leitch.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Matthew Aitken replaces Andrew Jackson.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ben Armour replaces Rory McAllister.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan Conroy replaces Gary Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Robertson replaces Ross Forbes.
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).
Booking
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.