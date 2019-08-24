Scottish League One
Peterhead1Forfar0

Peterhead v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8BrownBooked at 34mins
  • 11Smith
  • 14FraserSubstituted forConroyat 76'minutes
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forNorrisat 87'minutes
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forArmourat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Norris
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
  • 19Conroy
  • 27Wilson
  • 33Gibson

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MeechanBooked at 12mins
  • 4TravisBooked at 66mins
  • 5Docherty
  • 3Burns
  • 10ForbesSubstituted forRobertsonat 72'minutes
  • 8Irvine
  • 6Tapping
  • 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forCoupeat 79'minutes
  • 7Hilson
  • 9JacksonSubstituted forAitkenat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Robertson
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Aitken
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
676

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Forfar Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Forfar Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Jack Leitch.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Matthew Aitken replaces Andrew Jackson.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Ben Armour replaces Rory McAllister.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan Conroy replaces Gary Fraser.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Robertson replaces Ross Forbes.

Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gary Irvine.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).

Booking

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers430111569
2Falkirk42118267
3Forfar32013126
4Airdrieonians420257-26
5Dumbarton4202610-46
6East Fife31206335
7Peterhead41214405
8Stranraer411268-24
9Clyde411259-44
10Montrose401338-51
