Scottish League One
Clyde1Falkirk0

Clyde v Falkirk

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Howie
  • 4Petkov
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 7Lyon
  • 8McStaySubstituted forWallaceat 85'minutes
  • 6GrantBooked at 51mins
  • 11LoveSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
  • 10LamontSubstituted forJohnstonat 87'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Wallace
  • 14Smith
  • 15Johnston
  • 21McGee

Falkirk

  • 1Bell
  • 2DoyleSubstituted forJohnstoneat 74'minutes
  • 15Toshney
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 21TelferBooked at 40mins
  • 6GomisBooked at 8mins
  • 12TidserSubstituted forMacLeanat 45'minutes
  • 14LongridgeSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
  • 9McManus
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 7Connolly
  • 8McShane
  • 10Johnstone
  • 11MacLean
  • 16Miller
  • 31Mutch
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
2,048

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away13
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 1, Falkirk 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Falkirk 0.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Smith.

Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Attempt blocked. Ray Grant (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Chris Johnston replaces Mark Lamont.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Tony Wallace replaces Chris McStay.

Foul by Denny Johnstone (Falkirk).

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.

Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Denny Johnstone replaces Michael Doyle.

Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).

Darren Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Darren Smith replaces Ally Love.

Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.

Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

Booking

Ray Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers430111569
2Falkirk42118267
3Forfar32013126
4Airdrieonians420257-26
5Dumbarton4202610-46
6East Fife31206335
7Peterhead41214405
8Stranraer411268-24
9Clyde411259-44
10Montrose401338-51
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you