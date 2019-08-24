Scottish Championship
Alloa0Arbroath1

Alloa Athletic 0-1 Arbroath: Linn strikes for Red Lichties' first win

By Kenny Crawford

BBC Sport Scotland at Indodrill Stadium

Bobby Linn was the star of the show as Arbroath saw off Alloa for their first win in the Championship.

Prolific last season with 23 goals, Linn now has three to his name already this campaign.

His low strike into the far corner in the first half came after a pass by former Wasps player Greig Spence.

The visitors nearly made it two but James Murphy's curled effort hit the post, while Alloa had Steven Hetherington sent off for two bookings.

It was a fully deserved three points for Dick Campbell's men, who created much more than their hosts and who now have gathered four points from a possible nine early in the season.

Linn had already watched a fine effort saved by Neil Parry a few minutes before he scored the crucial goal, and so much of what Arbroath created came down the left hand side that the 33-year-old was perched on.

Alloa remain at the foot of the table, with their best chance falling to substitute Andy Stirling, who had a low drive blocked.

Alloa Athletic manager Peter Grant: "I thought we took too many touches on the ball early in the game and my pet hate is that we lose a goal from our possession - our throw-in. We look a good side when we move the ball quickly and we didn't do that well enough today."

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "I don't think anyone would deny us the right to win the game today. We were better than Alloa. My players were outstanding and never looked like losing a goal. Sitting fifth in the league: it's magnificent."

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 4Deas
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 7CawleySubstituted forStirlingat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 10Trouten
  • 6HetheringtonBooked at 77mins
  • 11FlanniganBooked at 65mins
  • 17O'Hara
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forThomsonat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Brown
  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnel
  • 22Stirling
  • 31Henry

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7GoldSubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 18Murphy
  • 6WhatleyBooked at 63mins
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forKaderat 76'minutes
  • 11Linn
  • 14SpenceSubstituted forDorisat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Doris
  • 12Kader
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Wilson
  • 19Stirling
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Gaston
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
661

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Arbroath 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Arbroath 1.

Steven Doris (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Steven Doris (Arbroath).

Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).

Booking

Josh Campbell (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Campbell (Arbroath).

Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Stirling.

Booking

Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Josh Campbell (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by James Murphy (Arbroath).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) for a bad foul.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Michael McKenna.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Greig Spence.

Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

James Murphy (Arbroath) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Andy Stirling replaces Kevin Cawley.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Campbell replaces David Gold.

Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33008269
2Morton32019726
3Ayr32015326
4Dundee31203215
5Arbroath31112204
6Inverness CT311135-24
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

