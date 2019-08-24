Alloa Athletic 0-1 Arbroath: Linn strikes for Red Lichties' first win

Bobby Linn was the star of the show as Arbroath saw off Alloa for their first win in the Championship.

Prolific last season with 23 goals, Linn now has three to his name already this campaign.

His low strike into the far corner in the first half came after a pass by former Wasps player Greig Spence.

The visitors nearly made it two but James Murphy's curled effort hit the post, while Alloa had Steven Hetherington sent off for two bookings.

It was a fully deserved three points for Dick Campbell's men, who created much more than their hosts and who now have gathered four points from a possible nine early in the season.

Linn had already watched a fine effort saved by Neil Parry a few minutes before he scored the crucial goal, and so much of what Arbroath created came down the left hand side that the 33-year-old was perched on.

Alloa remain at the foot of the table, with their best chance falling to substitute Andy Stirling, who had a low drive blocked.

Alloa Athletic manager Peter Grant: "I thought we took too many touches on the ball early in the game and my pet hate is that we lose a goal from our possession - our throw-in. We look a good side when we move the ball quickly and we didn't do that well enough today."

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "I don't think anyone would deny us the right to win the game today. We were better than Alloa. My players were outstanding and never looked like losing a goal. Sitting fifth in the league: it's magnificent."