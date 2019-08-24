National League
Halifax15:00Fylde
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v AFC Fylde

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors54101551013
2Woking540193612
3Bromley5320106411
4Halifax531183510
5Maidenhead United531183510
6Sutton United52308539
7Dover53027619
8Stockport52217528
9Wrexham52217618
10Barnet52216518
11Fylde522167-18
12Yeovil52125417
13Torquay5212710-37
14Barrow520368-26
15Dag & Red520369-36
16Boreham Wood51228715
17Notts County51225505
18Harrogate511379-24
19Aldershot511346-24
20Hartlepool5113610-44
21Eastleigh511326-44
22Chesterfield503279-23
23Chorley5032412-83
24Ebbsfleet5005413-90
