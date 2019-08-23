Norwich City v Chelsea

Frank Lampard is still looking for his first win as Chelsea head coach

TEAM NEWS

Norwich midfielder Ibrahim Amadou could be in contention to play for the first time since his loan move from Sevilla on the eve of the season.

Josip Drmic and long-term absentees Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann are not expected to be involved.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger hopes to feature after four months out with a knee problem.

Willian returned from injury as a substitute last weekend but Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Frank Lampard's first win as Chelsea head coach can't come quickly enough but he's better placed than most to appreciate the quality of this Norwich City side.

His Derby County team finished 20 points behind the Canaries as they romped to the Championship title last season, and Norwich's impressive win over Newcastle last weekend had Carrow Road in party mood once again.

Hat-trick hero Teemu Pukki personifies their confidence and they will fancy their chances of claiming an even bigger scalp this weekend.

Chelsea will need to be more resilient in defence and less profligate in attack for a big smile to return to Frank's face."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I said Teemu Pukki would not hit 10 goals this season and he's already got four! I thought Norwich were poor defensively against Liverpool in their opening game of the season but if they play that kind of attacking football at home, they will win enough games to stay in the league.

Chelsea will dominate the ball far longer against Norwich than they have in their other games and that should be enough for them to win it.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are on a 15-match unbeaten run against Norwich in all competitions, avoiding defeat in their seven trips to Carrow Road during that period (W4, D3).

Norwich have only taken two points from 10 Premier League meetings since a 3-0 home victory in December 1994 (D2, L8).

Norwich City

The Canaries are attempting to win three consecutive Premier League matches at Carrow Road for the first time since a run of five in December 2012.

Norwich can win their first two home matches of a top-flight season for the third time, after 1988-89 and 1979-80.

They have only beaten established top-six opponents once in their past 15 attempts at home in the Premier League (D4, L10).

Teemu Pukki has scored four goals in two Premier League games - only Pavel Pogrebnyak managed as many as five goals in his first three games in the division.

Since the start of last season, Pukki has scored 33 league goals - more than any other player across the top four English divisions.

Chelsea