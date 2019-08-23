Hibernian v St Johnstone
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|6
|2
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|6
|3
|Ross County
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Aberdeen
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|St Mirren
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|7
|Hibernian
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|8
|Livingston
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Hearts
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|10
|Motherwell
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|11
|St Johnstone
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|-7
|1
|12
|Kilmarnock
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
