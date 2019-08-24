Ross County v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Fraser
- 5Morris
- 4Fontaine
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 23Chalmers
- 11Vigurs
- 20Spittal
- 9Mckay
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 12Grivosti
- 15Watson
- 17Armstrong
- 22Power
- 24Paton
- 25Ruddy
- 43Reid
Livingston
- 1Stewart
- 2Devlin
- 27Guthrie
- 4Lithgow
- 5Lamie
- 6Bartley
- 7Jacobs
- 8Pittman
- 11Lawless
- 17Robinson
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 16Crawford
- 19Erskine
- 20Souda
- 21McMillan
- 22Tiffoney
- 30Sarkic
- 31Stobbs
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match report to follow.