Scottish Premiership
Ross County15:00Livingston
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Livingston

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Fraser
  • 5Morris
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 23Chalmers
  • 11Vigurs
  • 20Spittal
  • 9Mckay
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Grivosti
  • 15Watson
  • 17Armstrong
  • 22Power
  • 24Paton
  • 25Ruddy
  • 43Reid

Livingston

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Devlin
  • 27Guthrie
  • 4Lithgow
  • 5Lamie
  • 6Bartley
  • 7Jacobs
  • 8Pittman
  • 11Lawless
  • 17Robinson
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 16Crawford
  • 19Erskine
  • 20Souda
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 30Sarkic
  • 31Stobbs
Referee:
John Beaton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic2200122106
2Rangers22008266
3Ross County21103034
4Aberdeen21013303
5St Mirren21011103
6Hamilton210123-13
7Hibernian210126-43
8Livingston20202202
9Hearts201123-11
10Motherwell201125-31
11St Johnstone201129-71
12Kilmarnock200214-30
