Newport County v Crewe Alexandra

Joss Labadie has been made Newport's captain for the coming season

Newport County have fitness concerns over midfielders Joss Labadie and Robbie Willmott ahead of the visit of League Two leaders Crewe Alexandra.

Labadie and Willmott join Scot Bennett and Matthew Dolan as injury doubts while Mickey Demetriou and Ade Azeez are long term absentees for the Exiles.

Crewe will give a fitness test to Harry Pickering but Norwegian loan striker Chuma Anene could make his debut.

Olly Lancashire returns from a one-game suspension to boost the league leaders.