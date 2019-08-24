League Two
Cambridge15:00Oldham
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Oldham Athletic

Match report to follow.

Saturday 24th August 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • BradfordBradford City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00SalfordSalford City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00ExeterExeter City
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00WalsallWalsall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe43015509
2Bradford42205148
3Cambridge42205328
4Exeter42203128
5Cheltenham42116247
6Plymouth42116337
7Swindon42116427
8Forest Green42114317
9Leyton Orient421145-17
10Macclesfield42025326
11Port Vale41305416
12Newport41303216
13Mansfield41218715
14Grimsby41215415
15Salford41215505
16Walsall41212205
17Morecambe412134-15
18Crawley41126604
19Northampton411234-14
20Carlisle410348-43
21Colchester402246-22
22Stevenage401304-41
23Oldham401316-51
24Scunthorpe4013511-61
