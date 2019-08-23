Stoke City v Leeds United

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has conceded 10 goals from 14 shots on target this season

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones could drop England international goalkeeper Jack Butland after his poor start the season continued in the 3-1 defeat by Preston.

The Potters are bottom of the table with one point from four games.

Championship leaders Leeds United have doubts over defenders Liam Cooper (ankle) and Stuart Dallas.

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is likely to start on the bench again despite coming on to score the winner over Brentford on Wednesday.

Match facts