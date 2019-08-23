Championship
Charlton15:00Brentford
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Brentford

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank may freshen up the Brentford side after the midweek defeat at Leeds
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Charlton are again expected to be without defender Chris Solly after he suffered a head injury during their game at Barnsley and will continue to be monitored under concussion protocol.

Midfielder Beram Kayal (groin) and left-back Lewis Page (hamstring) continue their recoveries.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank may freshen up his side with Josh Da Silva and Said Benrahma in contention.

Defender Dominic Thompson and forward Joel Valencia await their debuts.

Match facts

  • Charlton and Brentford have not met at The Valley in the Championship since October 2015, with the Bees winning 3-0.
  • Brentford are looking to secure consecutive away league wins at Charlton for the first time.
  • Charlton have won eight points from their opening four league games in each of their last three appearances in the second tier but went on to be relegated in their previous campaign at this level in 2015-16.
  • Brentford registered just 29.5% possession and attempted only five shots against Leeds in midweek; both their lowest totals in a Championship game since getting promoted in 2014.
  • Lyle Taylor, who has netted four goals from seven shots on target this season, has scored 26 league and play-off goals since August 2018; 12 more than any other Charlton player.
  • Brentford have scored a league-low two goals in 2019-20; with their tally of two goals from their opening four league games their lowest total at this level since 1947-48.

Saturday 24th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds431072510
2Swansea431084410
3Fulham43018269
4Sheff Wed43016249
5Charlton42208538
6West Brom42206428
7Bristol City42116517
8Birmingham42114407
9Millwall421135-27
10Preston42028536
11Blackburn420234-16
12Cardiff420268-26
13Nottm Forest41216425
14Derby41215505
15Reading41126604
16Middlesbrough411245-14
17Hull411245-14
18Brentford411223-14
19QPR411247-34
20Barnsley411236-34
21Wigan410338-53
22Luton401358-31
23Huddersfield401347-31
24Stoke4013510-51
View full Championship table

