Charlton Athletic v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Charlton are again expected to be without defender Chris Solly after he suffered a head injury during their game at Barnsley and will continue to be monitored under concussion protocol.
Midfielder Beram Kayal (groin) and left-back Lewis Page (hamstring) continue their recoveries.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank may freshen up his side with Josh Da Silva and Said Benrahma in contention.
Defender Dominic Thompson and forward Joel Valencia await their debuts.
Match facts
- Charlton and Brentford have not met at The Valley in the Championship since October 2015, with the Bees winning 3-0.
- Brentford are looking to secure consecutive away league wins at Charlton for the first time.
- Charlton have won eight points from their opening four league games in each of their last three appearances in the second tier but went on to be relegated in their previous campaign at this level in 2015-16.
- Brentford registered just 29.5% possession and attempted only five shots against Leeds in midweek; both their lowest totals in a Championship game since getting promoted in 2014.
- Lyle Taylor, who has netted four goals from seven shots on target this season, has scored 26 league and play-off goals since August 2018; 12 more than any other Charlton player.
- Brentford have scored a league-low two goals in 2019-20; with their tally of two goals from their opening four league games their lowest total at this level since 1947-48.