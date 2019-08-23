Championship
Barnsley15:00Luton
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Luton Town

Martin Cranie
Martin Cranie (right) looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is touch and go for Luton's visit after picking up a knock against Charlton.

Alex Mowatt has returned to the team following a side strain and Jacob Brown is nearing a return to fitness.

Luton will be without Martin Cranie with suspected knee ligament damage and Luke Bolton could start after coming on to replace him at Sheffield Wednesday.

Town boss Graeme Jones is hoping Callum McManaman (hamstring) and Dan Potts (groin) are fit for the Oakwell trip.

Match facts

  • This is the first Championship meeting between Barnsley and Luton since January 2007, when the Tykes claimed a 2-0 win at Kenilworth Road.
  • The away side has won eight of the past 11 league meetings between Barnsley and Luton (D2 L1).
  • Barnsley have won just four of their past 24 games at Championship level (D7 L13).
  • Luton Town have not lost four consecutive league matches since April 2015, when they lost seven in a row in League Two under John Still.
  • Since their opening day 1-0 victory against Fulham, Barnsley are winless in three league games (D1 L2), shipping exactly two goals in each match. The last time they went four straight games conceding 2+ goals was back in December 2017.
  • So far, 75% of Luton's goals in all competitions this season have been scored via set-pieces (6/8).

Saturday 24th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds431072510
2Swansea431084410
3Fulham43018269
4Sheff Wed43016249
5Charlton42208538
6West Brom42206428
7Bristol City42116517
8Birmingham42114407
9Millwall421135-27
10Preston42028536
11Blackburn420234-16
12Cardiff420268-26
13Nottm Forest41216425
14Derby41215505
15Reading41126604
16Middlesbrough411245-14
17Hull411245-14
18Brentford411223-14
19QPR411247-34
20Barnsley411236-34
21Wigan410338-53
22Luton401358-31
23Huddersfield401347-31
24Stoke4013510-51
