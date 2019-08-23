Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic

Luke Amos missed most of last season with a knee injury

QPR have been assessing on-loan Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos, who went off with a hamstring injury against Swansea and is a doubt.

Lee Wallace is still working his way back to fitness after a hip problem.

Wigan will be without striker Kieffer Moore, who suffered a calf injury against Middlesbrough and is expected to be out for the next couple of weeks.

Joe Gelhardt, Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington are also sidelined but Joe Garner is available again.

Match facts