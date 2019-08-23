Middlesbrough v Millwall

England Under-21 international Dael Fry is back in contention for Middlesbrough

Defender Dael Fry is included in Middlesbrough's squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee problem.

George Friend has been nursing a thigh injury and is "touch and go" according to Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, who is still without Hayden Coulson.

Millwall are without Jed Wallace, who is suspended following his sending-off against Sheffield Wednesday.

Jiri Skalak is expected to miss out with an ankle problem.

Match facts