Middlesbrough v Millwall
Defender Dael Fry is included in Middlesbrough's squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee problem.
George Friend has been nursing a thigh injury and is "touch and go" according to Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, who is still without Hayden Coulson.
Millwall are without Jed Wallace, who is suspended following his sending-off against Sheffield Wednesday.
Jiri Skalak is expected to miss out with an ankle problem.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past three home Championship encounters with Millwall (W2 D1) since losing 2-1 in April 2014.
- Millwall have not kept a clean sheet in their past 13 league matches against Middlesbrough since a 1-0 win in November 2010.
- Only Brentford (one) have had a fewer number of goalscorers in Championship matches this season than Millwall's two of Matt Smith and Jed Wallace.
- Since Lewis Wing's strike against Luton in their opening game, Middlesbrough have scored with just one of their past 41 shots in the Championship; though the solitary goal against Wigan last time out was enough to pick up their first three points of the season.
- Britt Assombalonga's past seven league goals for Middlesbrough have been scored in the first half of matches.
- Millwall's 4-0 defeat by Fulham in their previous match was their largest defeat in the Championship under Neil Harris, and the club's biggest in the competition since a 6-1 thrashing by Norwich City in December 2014.