Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston boss Alex Neil is hopeful Sean Maguire will be available after he missed the win over Stoke with concussion.
Striker Louis Moult is out for the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.
Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer (back) could return after missing the midweek win over Luton.
Caretaker Lee Bullen is unlikely to make any other changes after three wins from their first four games.
Match facts
- Preston have lost one of their last 21 home league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W10 D10 L1), a 2-0 defeat in League One in December 2011.
- In the second tier, Sheffield Wednesday are winless in 16 league visits to Deepdale against Preston (W0 D9 L7) since winning 1-0 in October 1949.
- Preston, who have won both of their two home games this season, last kicked off a league campaign winning their first three games at Deepdale back in 2008-09 under manager Alan Irvine.
- Only against Middlesbrough (four) has Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu scored more league goals than he has against Preston (three), who scored and assisted in this exact fixture last season.
- Four of Preston's eight league goals this season have come from outside of the box - more than any other Championship side so far.