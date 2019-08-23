Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

Hal Robson-Kanu has only featured once for West Brom this season

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes is close to returning after a thigh injury but will not be fit as the Rams chase a first home win of the season.

Andre Wisdom (knee), Craig Forsyth (knee) and Jayden Bogle (ankle) all remain out.

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out with a back problem and Ahmed Hegaz will be missing for another month.

Grady Diangana and Charlie Austin are both fit and in contention as Albion aim to prolong their 100% start away.

Wins at Nottingham Forest and Luton, allied to home draws with Millwall and Reading, see them in sixth place, two points off the top.

Victory for Derby, currently 14th, would see them join the Baggies on eight points.

Match facts