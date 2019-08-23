Derby County v West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes is close to returning after a thigh injury but will not be fit as the Rams chase a first home win of the season.
Andre Wisdom (knee), Craig Forsyth (knee) and Jayden Bogle (ankle) all remain out.
West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out with a back problem and Ahmed Hegaz will be missing for another month.
Grady Diangana and Charlie Austin are both fit and in contention as Albion aim to prolong their 100% start away.
Wins at Nottingham Forest and Luton, allied to home draws with Millwall and Reading, see them in sixth place, two points off the top.
Victory for Derby, currently 14th, would see them join the Baggies on eight points.
Match facts
- Derby have won their past three matches against West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, including both Championship meetings last campaign.
- West Brom are winless in their previous three away league meetings against Derby (W0 D1 L2) since winning 1-0 under Gary Megson in August 2003.
- Since winning four consecutive home Championship games - scoring 15 goals across those wins - Derby are winless in three home Championship games (including play-offs), drawing one, losing two and scoring only once.
- West Brom (P4 W2 D2 L0) are unbeaten in their opening four league games of a season for the first time since 2009-10, when they were promoted to the Premier League.
- Since the start of last season (including play-offs), no current Championship side has scored more goals from outside the box than Derby County (15).
- West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored five goals in six Championship (exc. play-offs) appearances against Derby - only versus Barnsley (6) has he bagged more in the second tier.