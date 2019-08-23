Championship
Derby12:30West Brom
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

Hal Robson-Kanu in action for West Brom
Hal Robson-Kanu has only featured once for West Brom this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes is close to returning after a thigh injury but will not be fit as the Rams chase a first home win of the season.

Andre Wisdom (knee), Craig Forsyth (knee) and Jayden Bogle (ankle) all remain out.

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out with a back problem and Ahmed Hegaz will be missing for another month.

Grady Diangana and Charlie Austin are both fit and in contention as Albion aim to prolong their 100% start away.

Wins at Nottingham Forest and Luton, allied to home draws with Millwall and Reading, see them in sixth place, two points off the top.

Victory for Derby, currently 14th, would see them join the Baggies on eight points.

Match facts

  • Derby have won their past three matches against West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, including both Championship meetings last campaign.
  • West Brom are winless in their previous three away league meetings against Derby (W0 D1 L2) since winning 1-0 under Gary Megson in August 2003.
  • Since winning four consecutive home Championship games - scoring 15 goals across those wins - Derby are winless in three home Championship games (including play-offs), drawing one, losing two and scoring only once.
  • West Brom (P4 W2 D2 L0) are unbeaten in their opening four league games of a season for the first time since 2009-10, when they were promoted to the Premier League.
  • Since the start of last season (including play-offs), no current Championship side has scored more goals from outside the box than Derby County (15).
  • West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored five goals in six Championship (exc. play-offs) appearances against Derby - only versus Barnsley (6) has he bagged more in the second tier.

Saturday 24th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds431072510
2Swansea431084410
3Fulham43018269
4Sheff Wed43016249
5Charlton42208538
6West Brom42206428
7Bristol City42116517
8Birmingham42114407
9Millwall421135-27
10Preston42028536
11Blackburn420234-16
12Cardiff420268-26
13Nottm Forest41216425
14Derby41215505
15Reading41126604
16Middlesbrough411245-14
17Hull411245-14
18Brentford411223-14
19QPR411247-34
20Barnsley411236-34
21Wigan410338-53
22Luton401358-31
23Huddersfield401347-31
24Stoke4013510-51
